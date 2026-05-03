Finland parliament rejects call to ban arms trade with Israel

Finland’s parliament has rejected a citizens’ initiative calling for a ban on arms trade between Finland and Israel, voting it down by a wide margin.

The proposal was defeated 140-20, with six lawmakers absent.

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The initiative, debated April 24, reached parliament after gathering the required number of signatures under Finland’s citizens’ initiative system, which allows the public to advance bills with the support of at least 50,000 citizens.

Supporters sought to add stricter humanitarian considerations to Finland’s arms trade policy, particularly regarding Israel, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and international criticism. They argued that current procurement policy focuses mainly on performance, cost and security of supply, without giving enough weight to human rights and international law.

But parliament’s Defense Committee recommended rejecting the initiative, saying no policy change was needed. The committee said such a move could complicate defense procurement, which is already considered complex, and that international considerations are already taken into account.

Security officials also opposed the initiative during the debate, warning that additional restrictions could harm Finland’s operational capabilities.

Support came mainly from left-wing parties, including the Greens and the Left Alliance.