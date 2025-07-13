Athens kosher restaurant attacked by masked pro-Palestinian activists

A kosher Israeli-owned restaurant in central Athens was vandalized Saturday night by a group of masked individuals who spray-painted anti-Israel slogans and caused property damage, the owner said.

The King David Burger restaurant, which opened about six weeks ago, was targeted shortly after Shabbat ended when employees arrived to prepare for opening.





Owner Tzvika Levinson said that several pro-Palestinian activists and anarchists arrived around 9:30 p.m. They used stencils to spray graffiti reading “F*** Israel,” “You kill babies,” “No Zionist is safe here” and “Death army to Israel, rapists and murderers,” Levinson said. The vandals threatened an employee, warning him that if he left the premises they would “finish him.”

The incident occurred in a central square where police were present but did not intervene, Levinson said. Footage shared by the restaurant shows the attackers scattering papers, affixing stencils to the counter and spray-painting the graffiti.

Levinson said the restaurant has been very popular since it opened, offering the first kosher burger option in Athens. Despite the attack, he said he is not afraid to reopen and praised the community support he received after the incident.

“We opened yesterday and people came to support us, singing ‘Am Israel Chai,’” Levinson said. He added that the police are handling the case and expressed hope to meet the mayor of Athens to discuss support for local business owners.

Similar incidents have occurred elsewhere. Earlier this month, dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside a Melbourne, Australia restaurant owned by Israeli chef Eyal Shani. Protesters broke windows and chanted “Death to the IDF.” Police dispersed the crowd and one woman was lightly injured. A 28-year-old protester was arrested.