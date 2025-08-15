IDF seals 4-mile Hamas tunnel network in north Gaza's Beit Hanoun

Over four weeks, the IDF used advanced engineering to seal a 7-kilometer tunnel in Beit Hanoun, while documenting maneuvers by the 99th Division near Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood as preparations continue for a potential ground operation

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF released on Friday footage from recent activity in the Zeitoun neighborhood on the northern edge of Gaza City. The operation began last week, with IDF discussions detailing several actions, including maneuvers in the area.
According to an IDF statement, forces from the 99th Division began operating on the outskirts of Gaza City. During the operation, Nahal Brigade and 7th Brigade troops worked to uncover explosives, neutralize terrorists, and destroy military infrastructure above and below ground.
IDF strikes in the Zeitoun area
(Video: IDF)
The IDF said forces also struck and destroyed a booby-trapped building where weapons were stored. Terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at the troops, but no casualties were reported. “In a rapid closing of the circle, the forces located and neutralized the terrorists,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force worked in coordination with ground forces to strike terror targets in the area. The Zeitoun activity coincides with ongoing preparations for an additional maneuver in Gaza, while political leaders continue efforts to revive negotiations for a deal with Hamas.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות אוגדה 99 בפאתי העיר עזהפעילות כוחות אוגדה 99 בפאתי העיר עזה
IDF forces from the 99th Division in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
Regular brigades were instructed yesterday to prepare for a potential new operation in Gaza, roughly a year after the IDF completed the previous large-scale northern Gaza maneuver, which preceded the ground campaign about 20 months ago.
The ground operation, however, is not expected to begin before next month and will depend on Israel’s ability to relocate roughly one million residents from Gaza City and its suburbs southward.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות אוגדה 99 בפאתי העיר עזהפעילות כוחות אוגדה 99 בפאתי העיר עזה
(Photo: IDF)

The special operation to seal the giant tunnel

The tunnel sealing operation was led by the Southern Command engineering corps, together with the 99th and 162nd Divisions, Yahalom combat engineers, and combat teams from the 646th, Givati, and Northern Brigades. Over 20,000 cubic meters of sealing material were pumped into the tunnel via a dedicated system spanning approximately 4.5 kilometers—from the border fence area near Netiv HaAsara to the heart of the tunnel system
Sealing of Hamas tunnels
(Video: IDF)
The IDF said the operation was enabled by precise engineering planning, combined with advanced technological capabilities and innovative methods employed for the first time, resulting in the full sealing of the tunnel. Concurrent efforts to destroy additional tunnels in Beit Hanoun through explosives have already eliminated some 2.4 kilometers of underground infrastructure. “The combined efforts inflicted significant damage on the Beit Hanoun battalion and achieved its operational defeat,” the IDF said
