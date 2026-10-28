Knife-wielding attacker shot dead outside Israeli Embassy in Belgrade

An unidentified attacker armed with two knives assaulted a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade shortly after midnight Wednesday, before being shot dead by the officer, Serbian authorities said.

An unidentified attacker armed with two knives assaulted a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade shortly after midnight Wednesday, before being shot dead by the officer, Serbian authorities said.

An unidentified attacker armed with two knives assaulted a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade shortly after midnight Wednesday, before being shot dead by the officer, Serbian authorities said.