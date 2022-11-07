Biden speaks with Netanyahu for first time since Israeli election win

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, just days after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party came out on top in a parliamentary election, a spokesperson from Likud said.

In a conversation that lasted eight minutes, Biden apparently told Netanyahu that "we are brothers, we will make history together ... My commitment to Israel is unquestionable."

Benjamin Netanyahu; U.S. President Joe Biden

Netanyahu told the American president: "We will bring more historic peace agreements, it is within reach. My commitment to our alliance and our relationship is stronger than ever."

The head of the right-wing Likud party made a resounding comeback to the world stage with his recent victory in parliamentary elections. In the week after, world leaders congratulated Netanyahu for his win, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Indian leader Narendra Modi, and Italy's recently elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides also called the current opposition leader and “congratulated him on his victory and told him I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond” between the two countries.

Netanyahu was ousted from power last year after 12 consecutive years as Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having served an additional three years before that.



