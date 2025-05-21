'End this tragedy': Freed hostage urges new deal

Keith Siegel urges world leaders to reach a deal and bring the remaining 58 hostages home 

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
Keith Siegel, who spent 484 days as a hostage, said it is time to “reach an agreement and bring all of the 58 hostages back.”
Speaking at the Jerusalem Conference in New York on Sunday, Siegel said the hostages and their families have suffered for far too long.
“An agreement was reached that brought me home, that brought Aviva home, that brought many hostages home,” Siegel said, referring to his wife. “They all deserve the same right to be back with their families. So, I urge President [Donald] Trump, I urge Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, and the mediating countries to all get together, negotiate a deal, and finish this tragedy.”
Watch the full interview:
