'End this tragedy': Freed hostage urges new deal

Keith Siegel, who spent 484 days as a hostage, said it is time to “reach an agreement and bring all of the 58 hostages back.”

Keith Siegel, who spent 484 days as a hostage, said it is time to “reach an agreement and bring all of the 58 hostages back.”

Keith Siegel, who spent 484 days as a hostage, said it is time to “reach an agreement and bring all of the 58 hostages back.”

on Sunday, Siegel said the hostages and their families have suffered for far too long.

on Sunday, Siegel said the hostages and their families have suffered for far too long.