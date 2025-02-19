'I’m OK, don’t worry, I love you': Nimrod Cohen’s message to his family from captivity

, said on Wednesday that he received a message from his son through a relative of one of the recently released hostages. "I’m OK, don’t worry, I love you," Nimrod conveyed through the freed hostage. Nimrod is not expected to be released during the first stage of the deal.

, said on Wednesday that he received a message from his son through a relative of one of the recently released hostages. "I’m OK, don’t worry, I love you," Nimrod conveyed through the freed hostage. Nimrod is not expected to be released during the first stage of the deal.