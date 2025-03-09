IDF appoints new military spokesperson as Hagari closes tenure

Defrin, a veteran officer, was severely wounded while fighting in the Second Lebanon War’s Battle of Wadi Saluki as a tank battalion commander. Most recently, he served as head of the IDF’s international cooperation unit. He will replace Hagari following a transition period.

Defrin, a veteran officer, was severely wounded while fighting in the Second Lebanon War’s Battle of Wadi Saluki as a tank battalion commander. Most recently, he served as head of the IDF’s international cooperation unit. He will replace Hagari following a transition period.

said Zamir thanked Hagari for his service “as a combat soldier, commander of the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, and as IDF spokesperson during the war,” and wished him success in the future.

