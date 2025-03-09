IDF appoints new military spokesperson as Hagari closes tenure

Two days after effectively dismissing Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, newly appointed IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday named Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin as the next IDF spokesperson. The appointment was approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz.
Defrin, a veteran officer, was severely wounded while fighting in the Second Lebanon War’s Battle of Wadi Saluki as a tank battalion commander. Most recently, he served as head of the IDF’s international cooperation unit. He will replace Hagari following a transition period.
In a statement, the IDF said Zamir thanked Hagari for his service “as a combat soldier, commander of the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, and as IDF spokesperson during the war,” and wished him success in the future.
Zamir decided earlier this week that Hagari would not be promoted to major general and would leave the military. According to the IDF statement, the decision came after the two “agreed on the conclusion of Hagari’s role.” The chief of staff also expressed “great appreciation” for Hagari’s years of combat service on behalf of Israel.
The statement further noted that Hagari “performed his duties as IDF spokesperson during one of the most complex wars in Israel’s history with professionalism and dedication.” Throughout the war, Hagari frequently addressed the public, at times when political leaders refrained from doing so, including in the aftermath of particularly difficult events.