Catholic leaders slam Israel for 'unacceptable' conduct after death of Pope Francis

Tensions between Israel and the Catholic Church are intensifying just ahead of Pope Francis' funeral, after Israel chose not to send a senior representative to the event. The dispute follows revelations that the Israeli Foreign Ministry deleted its condolence tweet after the pope’s death, prompting an angry response from Catholic community leaders in Israel.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Catholic leaders expressed their "deep concern and frustration" over the Foreign Ministry's decision to prevent Israeli ambassadors and missions from issuing official statements following the pope’s passing. The letter, sent two days before the funeral, condemned the move as a “severe insult” to both Israel’s Christian citizens and Christians worldwide.

The leaders also criticized the absence of an official Israeli condolence message, calling it "unacceptable" and contradictory to Israel’s repeated assertions of respect for pluralism and all religious beliefs.

"To avoid official expressions of mourning at such a time is unacceptable and stands in direct contradiction to Israel’s commitment to respect all faiths," the letter stated.

In response to the outcry, Netanyahu’s official X account posted a brief message of condolence in English: “The State of Israel extends its deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and the global Catholic community on the passing of Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing.”

However, a senior Catholic figure in Israel described the message as "too little, too late," noting it was only published in English and lacked reference to the grief of Israel's Christian population. The figure also expressed disappointment that only Israel’s ambassador to the Vatican would be attending the funeral.

In contrast, Israel’s then-President Moshe Katsav represented the country at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005.

The tensions come amid criticism of Pope Francis' stance on Israel's military actions in Gaza, though some Catholic leaders argue the pope had been a steadfast friend of Israel, meeting with hostage families and advocating for their release. They also pointed to the pope's positive contributions to Israel and the Jewish community.

A source in the Catholic Church in Israel added that the situation reflects a broader sense of neglect toward the Christian community in Israel, pointing to insufficient funding for Christian churches and the harsh treatment of Christian worshippers by Israeli police.

In a statement, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended its actions, stating that the country had expressed its sorrow over the pope’s death and sent condolences promptly. The ministry noted that Israeli ambassadors had signed condolence books opened by the Vatican and posted messages on official channels. Israel’s ambassador to the Vatican also visited the pope’s coffin to pay respects on Wednesday.

Israel will officially be represented at the funeral by its ambassador to the Vatican.