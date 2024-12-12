The Haredi officer who volunteers at a police station in an Arab town

At the police station in Kafr Kanna, near Nazareth, the officer with a black yarmulke and long, curled sidelocks is a familiar sight. Known as "the Sheikh" by those who come to file complaints or report issues, his presence might seem like a scene out of a satirical show, but it’s the real story of 22-year-old Maor Korsias. A devout Haredi Jew from Tiberias, Korsias spends his mornings studying in a Torah institute (kollel) and dedicates his afternoons to volunteering with the Israel Police.

Having grown familiar with the Kafr Kanna police station over the past year, Korsias now hopes to enlist as a full-time police officer. "I was raised in a Haredi home and studied in prestigious Torah institutions throughout my youth," he explained. "A year ago, I got married and began studying in a kollel led by a prominent rabbi in northern Israel. For most of my life, with my wife's blessing, my focus was solely on Torah study."

1 View gallery Maor Korsias ( Photo: Israel Police )

Korsias shared that his decision to join the police stemmed from family tradition and a sense of duty. "My father and brothers all served in the security forces, and I felt the need to contribute as well. With my wife’s support, I decided to split my time – studying Torah half the day and volunteering as a patrol officer with the Israel Police a few times a month."

His role places him in a station far from his hometown, a deliberate choice to maximize the impact of his unique background. "I wanted to serve in a place where my identity as a Haredi Jew could make a difference, both within the police force and among the community we serve," Korsias said.

His arrival at the Kafr Kanna station sparked curiosity among officers and the local Arab population.

"At first glance, it might seem like an unusual combination, but perhaps because of a sense of shared values, my appearance as a Breslov Hasid commands respect," he noted. "The residents who interact with the police have embraced it in a unique way. They even call me 'the Sheikh.' While I’m a Torah scholar, not a rabbi, the nickname reflects their view of me."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Describing his daily routine, Korsias said, "My mornings are devoted to Torah study, and in the afternoons, I volunteer at the station. My knowledge of Torah and my appearance have a meaningful influence on the environment, which holds me to a higher standard."

He concluded, "It’s possible to contribute to society while remaining immersed in Torah study. My volunteer work strengthens the community, and my studies provide spiritual protection and bolster the resilience of the state. One does not come at the expense of the other."