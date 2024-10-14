Israeli couple indicted in Iranian plot to assassinate Israeli officials

Israeli authorities have thwarted an Iranian plot to assassinate Israeli officials, the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police announced Monday.

Charges were filed against two residents of Ramat Gan—30-year-old Vladislav Viktorson and his 18-year-old partner, Anna Bernstein—accused of working under the direction of an Iranian agent to carry out various criminal activities.

1 View gallery Cars that were allegedly torched in Yarkon Park by the suspects ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to the Shin Bet, Viktorson had been in contact with an Iranian agent since August, conducting tasks such as hiding money, burning vehicles and recruiting accomplices, including Bernstein.

Viktorson communicated in Hebrew with an individual named "Mari Hossi" on social media, fully aware of the agent’s Iranian ties. He carried out tasks that included spraying graffiti, distributing flyers, setting fire to vehicles and sabotaging infrastructure. In exchange, he received over $5,000 in digital currency.

For each piece of graffiti sprayed in Petah Tikva and Ramat Gan, the defendants were allegedly paid $20, totaling about $2,000. For the arson of vehicles in Yarkon Park, they received $1,450 in digital currencies and an additional $2,850 as an advance for future vehicle burnings.

The investigation revealed that Viktorson had agreed to more severe actions, including plans to assassinate a prominent Israeli figure and carry out grenade attacks. He sought weapons such as a sniper rifle and handguns to execute these missions.

To accomplish his tasks, Viktorson recruited two additional citizens, including his partner, who participated in some of these operations. He was also tasked with locating homeless individuals to recruit for further missions and filming protesters during demonstrations.

The couple was charged in the Tel Aviv District Court with contact with a foreign agent, vandalism, arson and conspiracy. Viktorson also faces terrorism-related charges for conspiring to commit murder.

A senior Shin Bet official said that the investigation highlights Iran’s ongoing efforts to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorism. Several such networks have been uncovered in recent months, with many Israeli citizens reporting suspicious contacts to authorities.

During questioning, they admitted to acting under an enemy entity's direction but claimed they did not intend to harm national security. According to the indictment, the two "established a connection with a foreign agent via Telegram and carried out tasks on their behalf that could jeopardize national security in exchange for payment in digital currencies."

A senior Shin Bet official said that the investigation highlights Iran’s ongoing efforts to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorism. Several such networks have been uncovered in recent months, with many Israeli citizens reporting suspicious contacts to authorities.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: