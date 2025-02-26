Poolside tan with Bibi: Trump shares AI-generated video of Gaza vision

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared an AI-generated video outlining his vision for the future of Gaza, pinning it to his Truth Social page.
The video opens with images of war-torn Gaza before posing the question, "WHAT'S NEXT?" in red, white and blue. It then shifts to surreal scenes, including a beachside resort, a bustling marketplace, Elon Musk eating flatbread, bearded belly dancers and a child holding a gold Trump balloon.
The imagery also features cash raining from the sky, a golden statue of Trump and a "Trump Gaza" hotel, where he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are depicted sunbathing by the pool.
Earlier this month, Trump sparked controversy across the Middle East by proposing the removal of all Palestinian residents from Gaza to allow for its redevelopment. The suggestion drew swift condemnation from regional leaders, including Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who dismissed any forced displacement of Gazans as unacceptable.
Since then, Trump has walked back the urgency of his proposal, acknowledging alternative plans led by Egypt and other Arab nations. However, at a joint White House press conference with Netanyahu, he reiterated his belief that his plan would bring stability, saying, "Everyone loves the idea."
Trump also framed the initiative as an economic opportunity, predicting that rebuilding Gaza would create jobs and transform the area into a global tourist attraction, even likening its potential to that of a "Riviera."