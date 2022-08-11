Military court acquits West Bank Palestinian of terror charge

A military court on Thursday, acquitted a Palestinian West Bank residents of terror charges after he was accused of attempting to kill Jews in 2020.

Moataz Bari was arrested by the police in the city of Rosh Haayin with a pistol after he allegedly attempted to find potential victims to kill.

2 View gallery A military court on the West Bank ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

According to his indictment, Beri had worked in the city located near the border with the West Bank and had purchased a pistol, paying NIS14,000.

After the death of his girlfriend in a car accident, he decided to take his own life while targeting others.

He first encountered a woman with her young daughter but decided not to harm them. He next saw a man sitting in a car and went up to speak to him and saw that there was a baby in the back seat. Again, he decided against attacking them.

Eventually he was stopped by two local policemen who arrested him. His case was adjudicated in a military court where he was charged with intention to commit murder and illegally purchasing a firearm as well as stone throwing and entering Israel illegally.

2 View gallery Rosh Haayin ( Photo: Ido Erez )

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet Security Agency, Beri explained his emotional state and cooperated fully with his investigators.

He was finally convicted for entering Israel illegally, stone throwing and illegal arms dealing.

In his ruling the military judge hailed the Shin Bet agent involved who he said had provided the defendant with the opportunity to change the course of his life, during seven hours of questioning.

"I believe the message to all other Palestinian residents in the area who for some reason chose to hurt innocent people, that there is a way to turn back and avoid being convicted of the most serious crimes," the judge said in his ruling. "This is not only the right thing to do under the law but also according to the Muslim faith," he said.



