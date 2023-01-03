Gaza rocket fired into Israel falls short

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Tuesday fell short and crashed in an open field in the Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli military said that air raid sirens were not activated.
The launch comes as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are running high following National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to Jerusalem's highly volatile Temple Mount.
Ben-Gvir, the leader of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, announced on Sunday upon taking the post of national security minister his intentions to visit the highly revered site, one of the holiest places in Islam. It is also the holiest place in the Jewish faith as it was once home to the two Jewish Temples of antiquity.
The far-right firebrand had visited the site many times before both as a private citizen and a member of Knesset, as recently as a few weeks ago, but doing so as a member of the Israeli Cabinet could be perceived as a finger in the eye to the Palestinians.
The announcement quickly prompted a warning from Gaza-based terror group Hamas of an escalation if Ben-Gvir makes good on his promise to visit the site sometime this week.
The U.S. Embassy in Israel condemned Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit.
"Ambassador Nides has been very clear in conversations with the Israeli government on the issue of preserving the status quo in Jerusalem’s holy sites. Actions that prevent that are unacceptable," the embassy said in a statement.
Senior Biden administration officials speaking to Ynet were livid at Ben-Gvir's stunt and accused him of trying to "stoke chaos."
Jerusalem notified Washington about Ben-Gvir's trip to the compound in advance, which sparked outrage.