Israel Police deploys operational tractors and Border Police to combat rising crime

As part of its crackdown on rising crime, Israel Police unveiled operational tractors about a week and a half ago for the Central District, alongside hundreds of Border Police officers assigned to 26 stations nationwide. Authorities hope the combination of “new equipment” and additional personnel will improve on-the-ground response amid escalating violence.

The tractors, initially deployed in the Central District, are intended for operations against serious crime, including clearing obstacles, searching for weapons, executing court orders and carrying out rescue and emergency operations.

1 View gallery 'The tractor helped us raid a criminal organization's compound' ( Photo: Israel Police )

Police operational tractors ( Video: Israel Police )

Previously, police often relied on civilian contractors for such tasks, causing delays in critical operations. With the new tractors, officers will operate independently and without outside assistance. Selected personnel will receive specialized training to operate the vehicles.

A Central District official told ynet the tractors are designed “to provide real-time response in situations where every minute counts,” stressing that the vehicles are “not a gimmick but a tool that allows officers to act faster, clear routes or reach areas inaccessible to regular vehicles.”

The tractors have already assisted in raids, including one in Lod where they were used to knock down a wall in a criminal organization’s compound.

The pilot program may expand to other districts nationwide. Additionally, to address staffing shortages and the increased operational demands in the Arab sector, the police will assign Border Police officers to critical stations, working alongside regular patrol units under directives from Police Commissioner Major General Danny Levi.