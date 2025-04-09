Netanyahu blindsided by Trump’s surprise Iran talks, says top journalist

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was caught off guard by U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of direct talks with Iran over its nuclear program, according to veteran journalist Calev Ben David.

Speaking to ILTV this week, Ben David said it had been widely assumed that Israel and the United States were fully coordinated—especially regarding potential military action and the buildup of U.S. forces in the region—until Trump revealed the upcoming talks in Oman.

However, Ben David added that the outcome of the talks could ultimately benefit Israel, depending on the scope of the negotiations.

