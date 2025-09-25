Anti-Israel NGO says chairman facing 'serious and active security threat'

The pro-Palestinian Hind Rajab foundation , which has tracked and filed complaints worldwide against IDF soldiers involved in fighting in Gaza , claimed Thursday that a “serious and active security threat” has been made against its chairman, Dyab Abou Jahjah , and his family.

In an official statement, the group alleged that individuals with possible links to the Jewish Defense League, founded by the late ultranationalist Rabbi Meir Kahane, were involved in the threat. It further claimed, citing what it described as “credible information,” that individuals linked to Israeli security networks in Antwerp, Belgium, played a role in the case. The statement suggested possible links to Israeli official institutions.

1 View gallery Hind Rajab foundation chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah

The foundation said Belgian police and security services have taken steps to protect Abou Jahjah, adding that “the protective arrangements already in place for Mr. Abou Jahjah have been significantly tightened. The Hind Rajab Foundation and Mr. Abou Jahjah are fully collaborating with the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary steps are taken."

The group emphasized that the threat amounted to a “direct threat to the personal safety of Mr. Abou Jahjah and his family," and also "constitutes a threat to the Hind Rajab Foundation and its work in seeking justice and accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.” It vowed to continue its activities “undeterred,” and called on Belgian authorities to treat the threat with the seriousness it deserves.

As part of its campaign, the Hind Rajab Foundation gathers open-source information online about IDF soldiers in order to pursue legal action against them abroad. To date, it has filed cases against dozens of soldiers and submitted information to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on alleged “war crimes” by more than 1,000 troops and officers during operations in Gaza and Lebanon.