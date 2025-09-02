Israel to intensify Gaza ground push midmonth, prioritizing civilian evacuations

The IDF is expected to begin a major maneuver in Gaza City by mid-month, deploying four divisions in a phased operation. The first stage will focus on pressuring about 1 million Palestinians to evacuate south to displacement zones in Al-Mawasi, the army said Tuesday.
“The evacuation of Gaza City is unavoidable,” the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman announced, urging residents to move south. “Every family that relocates will receive maximum humanitarian assistance.” He added that preparations were already underway, including the delivery of tents, the preparation of aid distribution sites, and the installation of water lines.
Military officials remain concerned that Hamas will attempt to use Israeli hostages as human shields by moving them into Gaza City and dispersing them near its strongholds. That plan was reported two weeks ago in the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat. Last week, before being killed, Abu Obaida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, threatened that Israel’s maneuver would endanger the lives of the hostages, vowing to keep them “as much as possible” near Hamas terrorists.
The IDF’s Gaza City plan will proceed in stages along several axes and with extreme caution regarding entry into buildings. As first reported last week by Ynet, the army has instructed its forces to carry out systematic flattening of structures to avoid booby traps.
A new demolition tactic
The method, developed during the earlier Gideon’s Chariots operation, is known in the IDF as “ceiling-to-floor.” In practice, it involves using drones to quickly destroy multistory buildings. A small drone drops an explosive charge to punch a hole in a roof, allowing a larger drone to insert explosive materials inside. Controlled detonations then bring down the building within minutes, cutting hours of dangerous clearing work.
Officers say this prevents Hamas from reusing neighborhoods. “If no buildings remain standing, militants cannot dig tunnels in secret, plant explosives, or resurface unexpectedly,” one commander said.