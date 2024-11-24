Elon Musk become richest man in history, report

Tech entrepreneur snags new title with a valued net worth standing at over $300 billion; fortune expected to rise following Trump's election victory 

News Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Elon Musk has broken a historic record, becoming the wealthiest person in history with an estimated net worth of $334.3 billion, Forbes reported on Sunday. Musk's wealth surged by $70 billion in just 20 days —a figure exceeding the annual GDP of several nations.
This meteoric rise is attributed to several key developments. Tesla shares climbed 3.8%, reaching a three-and-a-half-year high of $352.56 per share.
2 View gallery
אילון מאסקאילון מאסק
Elon Musk
(Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters)
2 View gallery
טראמפ ומאסק לפני השיגורטראמפ ומאסק לפני השיגור
Elon Musk with Donald Trump
(Photo: Brandon Bell / Reuters)
The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has reached a valuation of $50 billion, with Musk holding a 60% stake.
Another major factor contributing to Musk's wealth increase is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's election victory. Musk, who donated hundreds of millions to Trump's campaign, is expected to be appointed chair of the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE), a role aimed at reducing bureaucracy in U.S. agencies.
Wall Street analysts predict Tesla will benefit significantly from regulatory relief under a Trump administration, particularly regarding its autonomous vehicle programs.
U.S. President-elect Doland Trump thanking Musk
(Video: Fox News)
Musk’s net worth is projected to rise even further with an upcoming investment round in SpaceX, which could raise the company's valuation to $250 billion. The gap between Musk and Larry Ellison, the world's second-richest individual, currently stands at more than $80 billion.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Musk's primary sources of wealth include 13% of Tesla shares (valued at $145 billion), 42% of SpaceX (worth $88 billion), and stakes in other companies such as X (formerly Twitter) and Neuralink. He also holds an additional 9% stake in Tesla, which is currently under legal appeal in a Delaware court.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""