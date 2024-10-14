'Not in Gaza or Lebanon, but here': The stories of fallen soldiers in drone strike

Sergeant Omri Tamari, 19, from Mazkeret Batya; Sergeant Yosef Hieb, 19, from Tuba-Zangariyye; Sergeant Yoav Agmon, 19, from Binyamina-Giv'at Ada and Sergeant Alon Amitay, 19, from Ramot Naftali, all infantry trainees in the Golani Brigade. These are their stories.

5 View gallery Sergeant Alon Amitay, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, Sergeant Omri Tamari and Sergeant Yosef Hieb ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

'Yosef fell in the same month as his grandfather did'

Sergeant Yosef Hieb is the 18th fallen soldier from the Hieb tribe and was a resident of the Bedouin village of Tuba-Zangariyye in the eastern Galilee. Hieb was related to the head of the village’s council, Hussein Hieb, who shared, "Yosef was a brave soldier, a righteous son, an example of loyalty and giving."

"We ask God to grant his family patience and comfort during this difficult time. We believe that God chooses pure souls to take them to the gardens of happiness,” he added.

Attorney Wissam Omar, a family friend, said in an interview with Ynet on Monday, "His grandfather fell in 1991 and his father is a police officer. This is a family that has contributed and continues to contribute a lot."

Wissam knew Yosef and shared, "He was simply a wonderful and lovely child; it's so tragic that he fell. God must have willed it this way. He fell in the same month as his grandfather did. This is a bereaved family. We share in the family's profound grief and offer them our strength."

5 View gallery Sergeant Yosef Hieb

Amitai visited home on Saturday: 'His mother was anxious'

Last Friday, Amitai Alon surprised his parents, Hagit and Itzik and his two younger siblings, twins Uriya and Hadas, 12, by arriving home for Yom Kippur. "They sent him to say goodbye to his mother. I spoke to him on Friday and he was so happy, so glad to be home for Shabbat," said Michal Nidam-Alharrar, Amitai's aunt.

A few minutes before the start of the fast, Amitai's mother Hagit, managed to wash his uniform, who enlisted into the Golani Brigade eight months ago, just like many members of his large family from Kiryat Shemona who joined the unit.

Amitai studied at a high school in Kibbutz Kfar Blum and those who knew him describe him as a beloved, funny and cheerful young man. Two years ago, he lost his two best friends in a car accident, and had since adopted their families and was unwilling to part from them. "He visited their parents every Friday, never missed even on weekends when he came home from the army and sent them flowers. He never forgot anyone. He made sure to visit his grandparents at the hotel too," Nidam-Alharrar said.

Amitai and his family live in the settlement of Ramot Naftali and were evacuated when the war broke. Hagit, a lieutenant colonel in the reserves, was released from compulsory service two months before October 2023, but was called back to serve when the war began. "His mother has dedicated her whole life to the military and was so anxious when she sent her eldest son to serve," his uncle Yishai Alharrar said.

"She was afraid he'd finish basic training and the conflict in Lebanon wouldn't end. She so hoped he wouldn't have to fight there, but the most painful thing is that he was hurt in a place that should've been safe," Yishai added.

5 View gallery Sergeant Amitay Alon with his family

On Sunday, Amitai's father, Itzik, drove him to the bus stop and hugged him goodbye. "He knew something terrible might happen. His mother, Hagit, was so scared and anxious," Yishai described.

Amitai's uncle said he spoke with him mother minutes before the attack took place. "It was during the training course when they felt safer and that's when he got hurt. A person's fate is sealed," he said.

"Amitai was eagerly waiting for his enlistment and wanted to be a combat soldier and a commander, just like his mother and uncles. He was an amazing child and a lover of people,” he added.

Omri trained for two years to enter a combat unit

The drone strike also claimed the life of Omri Tamari from Mazkeret Batya. "It's incomprehensible for a grandfather to bury his grandson," said Avraham Tamari, 81, Omri's grandfather, who lives in Kibbutz Sde Avraham.

"My father, Yaakov Tzvi, was killed in the War of Independence in Jerusalem when I was a 5-year-old child. My older brother Shmuel was killed in 1968 during the Jordan Valley War. On that terrible night, we received the call about Omri's death,” he recalled.

Omri, who was in a gap year at the kibbutz, took care of animals and worked with children with special needs. He was drafted mid-year into combat service in the unit. He was determined and proud of his military service.

"He prepared himself well for the army and wanted to contribute as much as possible," Avraham shared. "He was in great shape and gave his best. He was proud to serve as a combat soldier in Golani," he added.

"We heard about the attack in Binyamina and thought it might have been at another base until they called to inform us about Omri a few hours later. He used to call to check on me and always said he was in a place where he was contributing."

5 View gallery Sergeant Omri Tamari ( Photo: via Facebook )

"A remarkable figure, a quiet leader, introverted, smart, athletic and deeply principled," the pre-military training group Omri trained in said following news of his death. "Omri was dedicated and committed to his personal and team success. After passing many trials, he joined Golani and was driven by a deep sense of duty to the country and its future.

"Omri, who devoted all his energy to combat fitness training for two and a half years, stood out for his dedication and ongoing commitment. Even after joining the army, he stayed connected to the program, which appreciated and loved him back. Omri chose a gap year because of his deep love for the country and his desire to contribute in every possible way,” the group added.

Yedidya Etzion, principal the Mazkeret Batya school in which Tamari studies, said, "It's hard to put into words what Omri was — a young man led by values who excelled in everything he did, physically or intellectually. An outstanding athlete and student, a quiet leader who spoke little but was full of values.”

“I never heard him say a bad word about anyone or even complain — he was always focused on doing good wherever he was, whether at school, during his gap year, or in the army,” he added.

Yoav died just a few kilometers from his family's home

Yoav Agmon was the second of four children in the Agmon family. The son of Tzafrir, a high-tech professional at Elbit System, and Lilach, an elementary school teacher. He enlisted this past August and took great pride in his combat service in Golani.

5 View gallery Sergeant Yoav Agmon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Yoav was always smiling and helping everyone, one of those people you call 'salt of the earth,'" his close friend said. "He was full of joy and loved by all his friends. We never thought tragedy would strike so close to home."

The tragic incident took place at the Golani Training Base, which is less than three kilometers (1.8 miles) from the family's home. "It's incomprehensible," a relative said in pain. "Not in Gaza, not in Lebanon — but here, right near home."

Yoav's parents, along with the town’s residents, are struggling to come to terms with the heavy loss. His loved ones described him as a "silent leader," and spoke of a young man full of pride in his service with Golani.

IDF representatives arrived at the family's home late last night to deliver the devastating news. Relatives and Yoav's friends gathered at the family’s home in Binyamina-Giv'at Ada, struggling to cope with their shock and grief. "Yoav was killed just minutes from home, at a base that was supposed to be the safest place," family members said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: