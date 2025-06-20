Woman dies of cardiac arrest during Iranian missile barrage

A 51-year-old woman collapsed and died in a bomb shelter in Carmiel during Friday’s midday air raid sirens triggered by a barrage of 23 missiles launched from Iran. According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the woman suffered cardiac arrest. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, emergency teams were forced to pronounce her dead.

MDA also reported that three people were seriously wounded by a missile strike in Haifa. Among them was a 16-year-old boy with shrapnel injuries to his upper body and two men, aged 54 and 40, who sustained shrapnel wounds to their lower limbs. An additional 20 people sustained mild injuries, most from shrapnel and blast trauma.

1 View gallery The scene in Haifa ( Photo: IDF )

MDA paramedic Ahmad Zidan recounted: “I was at home when I got the Home Front Command alert and immediately entered the safe room with my family. A few minutes later, we heard a very loud explosion and felt the blast. When I came out, I saw the windows in my house had shattered, with glass everywhere. I reported the incident to MDA’s 101 dispatch and rushed to the scene just a few dozen meters away with the intensive care unit vehicle I’m assigned to as a volunteer.

“I saw heavy smoke and significant destruction in a building whose nearby parking area had taken a direct hit. A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 50s were walking around, both suffering from severe shrapnel and blast injuries. I began treating them on the spot, and as additional MDA teams arrived, I urgently evacuated the two seriously wounded to the hospital.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The missile strike caused damage to high-rise buildings, offices, and commercial shops in Haifa. Mayor Yona Yahav said two strategic locations in the city were hit. “The destruction is immense — and so is the miracle,” he added, urging residents to continue following Home Front Command guidelines.

MDA emergency medic Ariel Danilovsky described the scene: “When I arrived at the street, I saw heavy damage to the building and to others nearby. Several injured people were lying on the ground, conscious but bleeding from shrapnel wounds and other trauma. Alongside other MDA teams, we provided medical care and evacuated them to hospitals. Large MDA forces remain on-site, working with rescue teams to ensure no one is trapped and to continue providing medical assistance if needed.”