Explosion on major Istanbul avenue kills 4; cause unclear

An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said.

The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Turkey's media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion — a move that prevents broadcasters from showing videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted the death toll and said those hurt were being treated.

Shir Kimchi, an Israeli national near the explosion scene, told Ynet: "We were at Taksim Square and heard an explosion."

"About half a minute later people ran toward us. We were trying to figure out what happened, and then we heard a lot of sirens, and helicopters in the air. Now we are locked in a hotel some 300 meters from the square."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that it was not familiar with any reports of Israeli casualties in the blast and the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul was in contact with local authorities.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.



