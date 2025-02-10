Elbit to provide digital fire command system to European country in $100 million deal

Elbit Systems has secured contracts worth approximately $100 million over the next two years to supply a national digital fire command center to an undisclosed European country. The system will integrate and connect the country's strategic and tactical firepower platforms.
The new command center will enhance the country's ability to efficiently manage its firepower, including artillery, rockets, mortars, precision-guided and loitering munitions, as well as drones, UAVs and various sensors such as radars and observation systems. By fully digitizing the fire control and targeting processes, the system will integrate real-time intelligence, significantly improving response times from target identification to engagement.
According to Elbit, the system includes advanced, integrated capabilities such as Torch-X Fires digital command-and-control technology, E-LynX software-defined radios, and GRX-8000 secure microwave communication systems for high-speed data transmission. Currently, many artillery systems operate as independent units with voice-based communication rather than digital integration. This new system will digitize the entire firepower network, from target detection to engagement.
Elbit is also supplying a cutting-edge communications infrastructure based on its E-LynX software-defined radio technology, allowing secure transmission of voice, data and video simultaneously.
Haim Delmar, executive vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, emphasized the evolving nature of modern warfare and the growing demand for Elbit's networked, multi-domain combat solutions.
"These solutions provide unprecedented efficiency, enhance operational effectiveness, and maximize the performance of firepower platforms through a fully digital process," Delmar said. "The customer's decision to once again choose Elbit Systems reaffirms the technological and operational advantages of our solutions."