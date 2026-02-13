Slovak fugitive arrested at Winter Olympics after 16 years on the run

A Slovak fugitive was arrested after 16 years on the run — at the Winter Olympics. The 44-year-old man, whose name was not released, had traveled to Milan to cheer on Slovakia’s national ice hockey team at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games. Instead, he was taken into custody.
The man was wanted by Italian authorities for a series of thefts committed in 2010. Italy’s Carabinieri police located and arrested him Wednesday after he checked into a campsite on the outskirts of Milan. The arrest was triggered by an automatic alert sent from the campsite’s reception desk.
Police said he was transferred to San Vittore prison in the northern Italian city to serve an 11-month sentence previously imposed on him.
As a result, he missed Slovakia’s opening game, a 4-1 victory over Finland. The Slovaks also won their second group-stage match Friday, defeating host Italy 3-2.
The two victories secured Slovakia’s place in the quarterfinals, keeping alive its hopes of winning a second consecutive medal after taking bronze in Beijing in 2022. If that happens, the fugitive will have to follow the achievement from prison rather than from the stands.