Drug sale flyers distributed in schools across Tel Aviv

Drug sale flyers were found in several schools across Tel Aviv, offering a list and prices for a quick order of various drugs. The list included cocaine, 2C-B psychedelic drugs, ketamine, and ecstasy.

After several children brought the flyers home to ask their parents about them, alarmed parents reached out to the city council and the police, revealing that this is a widespread issue.

1 View gallery The flyer that was found in several schools

"This is not just a phenomenon in Tel Aviv; it's happening all over the country," said Shira Imraglik, coordinator of the high school forum at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Parents' Committee.

"We've been contacted by dozens of parents from across Tel Aviv. Flyers were distributed at school entrances, in nearby parks, and at community centers. It spread from child to child. In addition to the physical flyers, children are receiving messages on WhatsApp from anonymous numbers. This is a life-threatening issue that could lead children into serious drug trafficking or use. Parents were horrified."

According to her, "The person behind the phone number on these specific flyers was quickly apprehended by the police, but we know that drug trafficking continues to take place around schools. Couriers are coming on bikes and exploiting the naivety of children."

The Israel Police stated, "The Israel Police is actively combating the scourge of drugs in all its aspects, utilizing all available means and resources across various platforms to ensure the safety and health of citizens, especially young people."

