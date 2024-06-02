Under heavy security, over 50,000 march in New York City's annual Israel Day Parade





Under hefty security, over 50,000 people marched Sunday afternoon in New York City's annual Israel Day Parade, this year focusing on solidarity with the hostages.

The parade, taking place between 57th and 74th streets along Fifth Avenue, features numerous Jewish organizations, government representatives, members of the Knesset, U.S. Congress members and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

3 View gallery Israel Day Parade in support of hostages, on Fifth Avenue in New York City, US ( Photo: Tzippy Shmilovitz )

Leading the march are over 70 family members of hostages from various nationalities, joined by more than 2,000 supporters from the New York branch of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, wearing shirts with the slogan "Bring them home now." This is the largest group ever to participate in the parade.

The parade has been held for 59 years, usually under the theme "Celebrate Israel." However, this year's event has a more subdued atmosphere.

The event, organized by the Israeli Day Committee, is one of the most significant occasions in the Israeli-American community in New York, celebrating Israeli culture, history and heritage.

This year, the parade will be led by businessman Harley Lippman, named the "Grand Marshal" by the committee for his extensive efforts on behalf of Israel over the past year. His contributions span advocacy, diplomacy, and philanthropy, including substantial funding for the annual parade.

3 View gallery Israel Day Parade Grand Marshall Harley Lippman (center) marching with hostage families down Fifth Avenue ( Photo: Israel Day Committee )

3 View gallery Harley Lippman (left) with New York City Mayor Eric Adams ( Photo: Israel Day Committee )

"We're here for the families of the hostages and we're here for the hostages being held in Gaza. So my heart. My heart goes out to all of you. We're here to help them and we hope it's going to be a great parade," Lippman said ahead of the event.

From the early morning hours, all streets leading to Fifth Avenue were completely closed to traffic, in an unprecedented mobilization by the NYPD and federal security agencies. Preparations included the use of drones, barriers and designated entry points for spectators.