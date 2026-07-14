Israel strikes Gaza police post, Hamas-run ministry says station chief killed

The Hamas-run Palestinian Interior Ministry said Tuesday morning that Mohammed Marwan Salem, the head of the police station in the Jabaliya camp, was killed along with several officers and staff members in an Israeli strike.

According to Palestinian reports, seven people were killed in the strike and others were wounded. Reuters, citing medical officials, also reported one person killed and three wounded in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, and a 10-year-old child killed in a strike in Rafah.

Elimination of a Hamas naval force cell commander ( Video: IDF )

Meanwhile, the IDF said Tuesday morning that it had killed a cell commander in Hamas’ naval force and three armed Hamas terrorists in separate strikes the previous day.

“The IDF struck in Gaza City yesterday and eliminated the terrorist Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh, who served as a cell commander in the naval force of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said.

According to the IDF, throughout the war and in recent months, Shamlakh worked to restore and strengthen the force buildup of Hamas’ naval unit and advanced terror plots in the maritime arena. The military said that in another strike in northern Gaza, three Hamas terrorists who were armed and trying to advance terror plots against IDF forces were killed.

“The terrorists posed an immediate threat to our forces operating in the area and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes,” the IDF said. “IDF forces under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to act to remove any immediate threat.”

Last Thursday, the IDF killed Yahya Said Mohammed Hamdan, the head of a Nukhba cell in Hamas’ military wing, in a strike in southern Gaza. According to the military, Hamdan raided the Re’im camp during the October 7 massacre.

“In recent months, Hamdan advanced terror plots against IDF forces and tried to work to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF said. “The terrorist posed an immediate threat to our forces operating in the area and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.”

A day earlier, the IDF killed Rashid al-Qachi in Gaza. The military said he was a section head in the production apparatus of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.