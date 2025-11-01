U.S. military reveals footage of Hamas looting aid convoy amid Gaza ceasefire

The United States Central Command on Saturday afternoon released footage from an American drone over the Gaza Strip showing Hamas militants raiding an aid truck, assaulting the driver and looting its contents. The attackers then drove off with the truck to an unknown location.

This is the first footage the U.S. military has released from its aircraft operating over Gaza to monitor the ceasefire. According to CENTCOM, the video was recorded on Oct. 31 and shows Hamas operatives looting a truck that was part of a humanitarian convoy traveling to residents in northern Khan Younis.

“The coordination center in Kiryat Gat received a report through video surveillance from a U.S. MQ-9 drone flying above the convoy to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel,” the statement said. “The militants attacked the driver and stole the aid and the truck.”

The driver, who was dragged to the middle of the road, was left lying there, and his condition is currently unknown, the U.S. military said.

“Over the past week, international partners have delivered more than 600 trucks of commercial goods and aid to Gaza daily,” CENTCOM said. “This incident undermines those efforts.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attack, saying Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need.

“This theft undermines international efforts in support of President Trump’s 20 Point Plan to deliver critical assistance to innocent civilians,” Rubio said. “Hamas is the impediment. They must lay down their arms and stop their looting so that Gaza can have a brighter future.”

CENTCOM also noted that nearly 40 countries and international organizations are represented at the coordination headquarters in Kiryat Gat, which aims to facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical and security assistance to Gaza.

The New York Times reported last week on the U.S. drone operations over Gaza. The unmanned aircraft are meant to help the American command closely monitor activity in the Strip and verify that both Israel and Hamas are adhering to the ceasefire terms. The drone flights are conducted with Israel’s approval. According to the Times, the U.S. decision to fly drones over Gaza indicates Washington’s intent to independently assess the situation on the ground rather than rely solely on Israeli reports.

Under the agreement between Israel and Hamas, at least 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid and commercial goods are to enter Gaza daily, along with 50 trucks of fuel and gas. This means a minimum of 4,200 trucks a week. Hamas claims, however, that the actual number is far lower. The aid is meant to be received by U.N. agencies and other organizations operating in Gaza, which are then responsible for distributing it.