Israelis charged with joining IS, planning terror attacks

Israeli security forces said on Monday that they had arrested two residents of the predominantly Arab city of Umm al Fahm on suspicion that they planned to carry out terror attacks on behalf of the Islamic State terror group.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Mohamad Agrabia and Abd al-Mahdi Jabarin, both 21 years old, also attempted to join the IS fighters in Africa, the security officials said.

3 View gallery Israelis indicted for joining ISIS and planning terror attacks on Monday ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The men confessed to planning attacks in during their investigation, and revealed their intents to join IS forces and fight with them.

They were issued passports and consulted with another resident of their city, who had recently returned from Africa after fighting with the Islamic State, there.

Their investigation also revealed one of the men contacted a local Nigerian in order to be given travel directions to the front lines.

3 View gallery Islamic State flag ( Photo: Reuters )

The men had accumulated IS materials, including information on weapons and pictures of beheadings carried out by the extreme Islamist group.

They had practiced their shooting skills in preparation for joining with the militants, security officials said.

They were indicted at the Haifa Magistrate Court.

3 View gallery Israelis indicted for joining ISIS at Haifa Magistrate Court during

The security forces said that last month they arrested a 30-year-old Bedouin man from the south over security offenses related to the IS. The man admitted he was a supporter of the Islamist group and had practiced shooting skills with others in order to join their forces when they bring the fight to Israel.