Gal Hirsch warns Ben-Gvir after confrontation with jailed senior terrorist: 'Risking hostages'

n at a time when Israel faces unprecedented political pressure. Hirsch not only asked Ben-Gvir to moderate his rhetoric but also to refrain from amplifying the issue, citing concerns about potential repercussions for hostages still held captive.

Ben-Gvir responded that he understands the pressures faced by the families of hostages but emphasized, “the concept that we cannot provoke the terrorists is over.”

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the discussion: “Hirsch and Ben-Gvir spoke last night and agreed to hold a working meeting on this matter soon. During their discussions today, Prime Minister Netanyahu also addressed the issue with Hirsch.”

