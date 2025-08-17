Gal Hirsch warns Ben-Gvir after confrontation with jailed senior terrorist: 'Risking hostages'

Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons at the Prime Minister’s Office, spoke with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday, urging him to “tone down” following his visit to the prison cell of senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti.
Barghouti, serving multiple life sentences for murders committed during the second intifada, is widely considered the leading candidate to succeed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The unusual and highly publicized visit to Ganot Prison outside Tel Aviv drew international attention at a time when Israel faces unprecedented political pressure. Hirsch not only asked Ben-Gvir to moderate his rhetoric but also to refrain from amplifying the issue, citing concerns about potential repercussions for hostages still held captive.
Ben-Gvir responded that he understands the pressures faced by the families of hostages but emphasized, “the concept that we cannot provoke the terrorists is over.”
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the discussion: “Hirsch and Ben-Gvir spoke last night and agreed to hold a working meeting on this matter soon. During their discussions today, Prime Minister Netanyahu also addressed the issue with Hirsch.”
Last week, during his prison visit, Ben-Gvir met with Barghouti—who is serving five consecutive life sentences for murder—alongside Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi. In a video released by the minister’s office, Ben-Gvir told Barghouti: “You will not win. Whoever messes with the people of Israel, whoever murders children and women—we will wipe them out. You need to know this. Throughout history.”
The visit sparked an uproar among Palestinians and attracted international media coverage. Members of Barghouti’s family reported that his appearance suggested he was suffering from hunger. Barghouti’s son, Qassam, warned of a direct threat from Ben-Gvir: “We are concerned for our father’s life.” Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh condemned the visit, calling Ben-Gvir’s words “the peak of psychological terror.”
Barghouti, imprisoned in Israel since 2004, is regarded by Palestinians as a leading candidate to succeed Abbas and a key figure Hamas demands to be released in any comprehensive hostage deal.
Hostages previously held in Gaza have recounted that when Ben-Gvir publicly boasted about worsening conditions for Palestinian prisoners, their own treatment deteriorated. Some reported being severely beaten following the minister’s statements.