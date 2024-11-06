Hezbollah rocket barrage kills man in northern Israel field

The body of an 18-year-old male was found in an agricultural field in northern Israel on Wednesday evening after he was fatally wounded by shrapnel during a rocket attack from Lebanon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics who arrived at the scene near the cemetery in the Western Galilee town of Kfar Masaryk had to pronounce him dead on the spot, and authorities are working to confirm his identity.

Body found in northern Israel agricultural field with mortal shrapnel wounds after Hezbollah rocket barrage ( Video: Magen David Adom )

The young man, who was employed in local agriculture, was reportedly outside his vehicle seeking shelter in a nearby ditch when one of approximately 25 rockets fired by Hezbollah struck just feet away, causing severe injuries that proved fatal. Another farmer later found him and called emergency services, who could only confirm his death.

The rocket barrage triggered air raid sirens in Acre and several Galilee and Haifa Bay communities, including Kfar Masaryk, around 6:02 p.m. Only some of the rockets were intercepted, with the IDF reporting “impacts in open areas.”

1 View gallery Magen David Adom medics at the rocket impact site ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

At 7:11 p.m., MDA received an emergency call reporting an unconscious man with critical injuries in a field near Kfar Masaryk. MDA medic Netanel Ben-Yehuda, who responded to the scene, recounted, “A local farmer led us to the area, where we found the victim lying in the field, unconscious and critically injured from shrapnel wounds. We performed medical checks but found no pulse or signs of breathing. Unfortunately, we had no choice but to pronounce him dead.”

Shortly afterward, new alerts sounded in the Western Galilee for an incoming unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Lebanon, which was successfully intercepted by the Air Force, according to the military.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi suggested that Israel could expand its ground operations in Lebanon. “Alongside diplomatic efforts for understandings in Lebanon, we must continue planning for further combat in Lebanon, including deepening ground operations,” he said during a situation assessment, noting that Israel will act as needed. “We continue targeting Hezbollah assets across the region—in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, Beirut and Syria.”

Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Dahieh district





Following Halevi’s remarks, Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in the Dahieh district of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold. The IDF confirmed that intelligence-guided strikes hit Hezbollah command centers, weapons depots and military infrastructure.

The military emphasized that the targets were embedded within civilian areas, illustrating Hezbollah’s use of Lebanese citizens as human shields. “Numerous measures were taken to minimize civilian risk, including precision munitions, surveillance and advance warnings to the local population,” the IDF said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: