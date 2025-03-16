IDF strikes Radwan Force command center in southern Lebanon after gunfire on Israeli border community

Israeli forces struck a Radwan Force command and control center and buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Sunday evening, according to the IDF spokesperson. The strikes followed earlier attacks on targets in the village of Aainata, launched after a bullet fired from Lebanon struck a vehicle windshield in the northern Israeli community of Avivim.

The IDF said in a statement that: "The presence of such terrorist infrastructure constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon The IDF will not allow this kind of activity and will act against it. The IDF will strike armed terrorists in southern Lebanon, and will operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

Later reports from Lebanon indicated an additional airstrike was carried out by an Israeli helicopter in the village of Yaroun. According to Al-Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated network, this was the third Israeli helicopter strike in Yaroun on Sunday.

2 View gallery A bullet fired from Lebanon struck a vehicle windshield in the northern Israeli community of Avivim

Following the gunfire incident, residents of Avivim decided to weld shut their community’s gates, accusing the government of tolerating attacks on their village and endangering their lives. The bullet that hit the vehicle earlier in the afternoon narrowly missed the driver, who was inside at the time but was unharmed. The incident took place near the Avivim Winery, which was destroyed by a direct hit from an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon about a year ago. In response, the IDF launched strikes on targets in Aainata.

Residents of Avivim decided to weld shut their community's gates, accusing the government of tolerating attacks on their village and endangering their lives





Initial assessments indicated that several bullets were fired toward the vehicle and the area. Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to respond and issued a warning to the Lebanese government. “The claim that it was a stray bullet fired during the funeral of a Hezbollah operative in a nearby village is completely unacceptable,” he said. “We will not tolerate any attacks on northern residents for any reason and will respond to any violation of the ceasefire. Any threat or harm to the security of northern residents will be met with a firm hand.”

The Upper Galilee Regional Council’s security department notified residents of the incident, stating that:“Shots were fired, hitting a vehicle in Avivim, and additional gunfire was reported near a farmer working close to the border fence. It is believed the shooting occurred during a funeral held in Maroun al-Ras. The incident is under investigation.”

2 View gallery An Avivim resident welds shut the gates of his community in protest ( Photo: From social media )

Council head Amit Sofer warned: “The shooting incidents in Avivim, which this time miraculously ended without casualties, are a red flag that cannot be ignored. The risk to lives is real. I don’t understand how anyone can tell Avivim’s residents to return home when there’s no buffer zone to protect them. Now, with Hezbollah operatives back in the villages, it’s a complete Wild West.”

Residents of Avivim told Ynet that a person inside the vehicle reported hearing gunfire from light weapons in the area. A bullet struck the windshield, narrowly missing the driver. Military and police forces are currently deployed in the community. “It’s terrifying — he was almost killed,” one local resident told Ynet. The driver is not a resident of Avivim but was visiting to meet with officials from Israel’s Property Tax Authority.