'Bad, bad, bad, decision,' Haim Saban warns Biden

Haim Saban, an Israeli-American media mogul and a staunch supporter of the Democrat Party on Thursday warned U.S. President Joe Biden, that he was making a mistake by withholding arms from Israel.
In an interview with CNN, Biden said that heavy bombs, he was delaying the delivery of a large shipment of heavy bombs, and artillery shells, which had caused the widespread killing of civilians in the Strip. He said that he told the war cabinet and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if Israel begins the more extensive operation in areas of Rafah where most civilians have sought shelter, he will not be willing to supply these weapons.
"Dear President Biden, Saban wrote, We, the U.S., as you stated numerous times, believe that Hamas should be defeated. We, The U.S., inthis case You, Mr. President, have decided to stop sending munitions to Israel to achieve that goal that we/you have set up for Israel and ourselves."
Saban then wrote that Biden's decision sends a terrible message to allies of the U.S. in the region, when America a flip from doing the right thing to bending to political pressure.
"Let's not forget that there are more Jewish voters who care about Israel than there are Muslim voters who care about Hamas," Saban wrote in a message he asked be brought to the president. "Bad, bad, bad decision on all levels. Please reconsider," he wrote.
Saban made his fortune as a television producer in the U.S. and was estimated to be worth 3.7 billion dollars. He had been a close friend to former president Bill Clinton and was revealed to have been among the mediators involved in the successful negotiations of the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israeli relations with the UAE in 2020.
He has contributed extensively and has raised funds supporting democratic political campaigns and heads the Saban Family philanthropical foundation involved in children's health research and social welfare in Los Angeles, CA, and in Israel.