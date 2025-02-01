IDF launches air attacks terrorists in Jenin area: '4 killed, including one released in last hostage deal'

An IDF drone attacked a group of armed terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp area from the air Saturday afternoon and, according to the military, a hit was detected. The Palestinian Red Crescent later confirmed that two were killed in the attack. One of them is Abed Alauna, who was released from prison in Israel as part of the first hostage deal in November 2023. Since the beginning of the operation, the Palestinians have reported 20 deaths in the area of the Jenin camp.
On Saturday evening, the IDF announced that an air force aircraft, directed by the Shin Bet, attacked a vehicle carrying terrorists in Qabatia, south of Jenin. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, two were killed and a third passenger was injured. The IDF has not yet added details about the attack.
The attack was carried out as part of the IDF's Iron Wall operation in the northern West Bank. On Thursday, a soldier from the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion, Sergeant Liam Hazi , 20, was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp . Alongside Hazi, another soldier was seriously injured, and four others were lightly to moderately wounded. Hours later, patrol soldiers and a force from the Shin Bet located the terrorists responsible inside a building and eliminated them.
As part of the operation in the northern West Bank, soldiers on the ground are scanning buildings in the hostile camp in Jenin, which is no larger than a square kilometer, and arresting and eliminating terrorists. From the air, Israeli Air Force aircraft are carrying out targeted assassinations of relatively senior terrorists, and of armed terrorists who pose a threat to the forces. Many weapons have been located, along with explosive devices. Dozens of buildings that were used for terrorist activity in the camp have been destroyed.
Recently, the IDF began operating in a similar manner in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. In both Jenin and Tulkarm the military set up evacuation centers for Palestinians wishing to leave - with residents at each evacuation center being checked to ensure that there are no terrorists among them trying to escape.