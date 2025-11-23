‘My yeshiva friends don’t know I enlisted’: Inside Haredi Hashmonaim Brigade declaration event

Against the backdrop of the national debate over the draft exemption law, dozens of soldiers from the third cohort of the IDF’s Haredi Hashmonaim Brigade held their declaration ceremony on Sunday evening after completing the first stage of basic training.
The ceremony, known as a “declaration” rather than an oath because observant Jews avoid taking oaths outside religious contexts, was held at Tel Hadid and adapted to the recruits’ lifestyle: gender separation, men’s singing and communal prayer.
The ceremony included practices not normally seen at military events. One of the officers led a siyum masechet, a prayer and blessing traditionally recited after completing study of a tractate of the Talmud. Brigade soldiers had studied a tractate during scheduled learning times, completing it together and marking the moment in the ceremony. Before singing “Hatikva,” they also sang religious hymns. Simcha Goldin, father of fallen soldier Hadar Goldin, lit the memorial torch.
Audience seating was arranged with a physical partition separating men and women, a setup rarely seen at military gatherings. Instead of playing songs by IDF bands, the speakers broadcast men-only renditions of prayer melodies. At the close of the event, the soldiers broke into song: “Ani Ma’amin b’viat haMashiach” — “I believe in the coming of the Messiah.”
'It’s not a natural decision, but this is a good place'
Y., a graduate of a prominent Jerusalem yeshiva, described the emotion he felt before the ceremony. “I understood I wouldn’t be learning Torah my whole life and thought it was right to contribute in the army. It’s not a natural decision. My friends in the yeshiva don’t know I enlisted. I didn’t want issues around it,” he said. “The brigade suits a Haredi person. In every detail, big and small, there is respect for our way of life. My family had many concerns, but after seeing the first and second cohorts succeed and that promises made to Haredim were kept, we realized this is a good place. There are still worries, like in everything in life.”
M., who studied in a Beit Shemesh yeshiva, also enlisted despite taking a different path from many of his peers. “Our rabbis give both general guidance and individual guidance. I consulted my rabbis, who personally encouraged me to enlist,” he said. “I hope this brigade will open the door for more young men to join.”
Miriam Aherman attended the ceremony with her husband, A., who recently enlisted in the brigade’s reserves at age 42 after completing combat training, despite never having served in the army. “We saw the war on multiple fronts, the need facing the people of Israel, and I encouraged him to enlist,” she said. A. added, “It’s important for me to take part in protecting the people of Israel, and to open a path for my children so they’ll have a place when they want to serve.”