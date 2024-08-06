Haredi protesters break into IDF base during demonstration against drafting yeshiva students

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox extremists demonstrated again on Tuesday outside the IDF's recruitment base, attempting to disrupt the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox individuals who received draft notices.

In addition, dozens of ultra-Orthodox extremists breached the Tel Hashomer base, and some individuals threw bottles at police officers through the fence, shouting: "Disrupt the base’s operations."

2 View gallery The Tel Hashomer base ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Counter-protesting were members of the "Mothers at the Front" organization, who aimed to "support the brave ultra-Orthodox individuals complying with the draft and to send a clear message to the refusers: What was will no longer be."

After leaving the base, one protester told Ynet: "We gave you a reminder of October 7. Understand what will happen if you continue drafting ultra-Orthodox men."

The IDF condemned the breach. "In the past few hours, dozens of protesters attempted to breach the Tel Hashomer base during demonstrations outside the base and infiltrated the nearby Adjutant Corps memorial. Police and Border Police forces removed the intruders. Breaching IDF bases is a severe offense and illegal. The IDF condemns this violent behavior and insists that the rioters be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Drafting the ultra-Orthodox is an essential operational need, carried out according to the law, and we are determined to continue promoting it," the IDF said in a statement.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Clashes erupted throughout the day between protesters and the police, with some officers facing insults from the demonstrators, who also taunted religious soldiers at the scene. Some rioters dismantled fences set up by the police and tried to obstruct the mounted officers. A bus carrying dozens of Hasidic protesters joined the hundreds already demonstrating at the site. The police declared the protest illegal and arrested seven individuals for disorderly conduct.

According to the police, despite the declaration of the protest as illegal, "rioters engaged in violent behavior, shouted 'Nazis' at the police, attempted to breach barricades, threw bottles and objects at officers and mounted units, and even sat beneath trucks."