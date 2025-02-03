Man throws 13 guns onto major highway as he flees police | Watch the arrest

Suspect tried to get rid of weapons during police chase, throwing guns on the side of Highway 6 before being stopped at the police checkpoint; Officers collected the weapons during the arrest 

Israel Moshkovitz|
A suspected criminal outran the police and threw guns onto Highway 6 along the way. Police forces identified a suspected criminal near the tunnels on the highway near Yokneam, but after realizing that they were trying to arrest him, he began throwing guns on the side of the road in order to avoid having any weapons in his vehicle at the time of the arrest. Watch the video:
Footage of arrest of the suspect who threw illegal weapons from his vehicle
(Video: Police spokesman)

After the suspect was arrested at the police checkpoint, the forces collected 13 Glock pistols that were thrown during the chase and scattered along the road. The suspect was arrested and, following his interrogation, a prosecutor's statement was submitted through the Northern District Attorney's Office prior to filing an indictment.
2 View gallery
אמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו על ידי המשטרה במהלך מעצר חשוד בכביש 6 סמוך ליקנעםאמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו על ידי המשטרה במהלך מעצר חשוד בכביש 6 סמוך ליקנעם
The 13 Glock pistols thrown from onto the highway by the suspected criminal during a police chase
(Photo: Israel polices spokesperson)

2 View gallery
מעצר החשוד שהחזיק באמצעי לחימה בלתי חוקיים ברכבומעצר החשוד שהחזיק באמצעי לחימה בלתי חוקיים ברכבו
Glock pistols thrown on the side of the highway
(Photo: Police Spokesperson's Unit)
"Northern District police are fighting to thwart shooting incidents and violent crime in Arab society. The forces operate openly and covertly, catching criminals in the act and using technological means to locate weapons and thwart violent crime incidents," the police said in a statement.
""