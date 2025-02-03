Man throws 13 guns onto major highway as he flees police | Watch the arrest

A suspected criminal outran the police and threw guns onto Highway 6 along the way. Police forces identified a suspected criminal near the tunnels on the highway near Yokneam, but after realizing that they were trying to arrest him, he began throwing guns on the side of the road in order to avoid having any weapons in his vehicle at the time of the arrest. Watch the video:
After the suspect was arrested at the police checkpoint, the forces collected 13 Glock pistols that were thrown during the chase and scattered along the road. The suspect was arrested and, following his interrogation, a prosecutor's statement was submitted through the Northern District Attorney's Office prior to filing an indictment.
"Northern District police are fighting to thwart shooting incidents and violent crime in Arab society. The forces operate openly and covertly, catching criminals in the act and using technological means to locate weapons and thwart violent crime incidents," the police said in a statement.