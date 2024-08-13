Ex-lone soldier from US dies suddenly in Israel, family invites public to attend funeral

Jordan Cooper, a former lone soldier from the United States, passed away suddenly Monday night, apparently due to an allergic reaction.

Cooper, who made Aliyah in 2018, served in the Nahal Brigade and was part of the Garin Tzabar lone soldier program, was discharged a year ago and had since completed over 200 days of reserve duty.

After completing his military service, he returned to the United States but came back to Israel on October 7 to fight alongside his reservist unit.

His parents and brother arrived in Israel a few days ago for a vacation unrelated to the tragic event and are currently in the country.

The family has requested that funeral details be shared widely to allow as many people as possible to attend. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 13, at 10:15 p.m. at the Ganei Esther Cemetery in Rishon LeZion.

Cooper’s adoptive parents, Shlomo and Patty Asur, expressed their grief over the tragedy that has befallen their family. “Jordan arrived on October 7 to join his reserve unit and served over 200 days before being released from his last reserve duty on July 18," Shlomo Asur recalled.

“After October 6, Jordan knew that Israel was his home,” Asur added. “He planned to build a life here, marry his girlfriend, and start a family. He rented a house in Rishon LeZion and planned to join the Border Police as a career officer.”

Cooper’s parents, Marla and Russ Cooper, arrived from the United States to visit him, along with his brother and his 94-year-old grandfather, Jerry. The family had been staying in a rented apartment in Tel Aviv.

“We were having such a joyful family reunion when suddenly Jordan died from an allergic reaction. His mother bought halva at the market, asking if it contained any almonds or nuts, and the seller assured us it didn't. After returning home and eating it, Jordan had a severe allergic reaction. They gave him a shot because of his allergy, but when the ambulance arrived, he collapsed and died in front of his family.”

Asur explained that Jordan had been taking lessons to improve his Hebrew. Cooper’s biological parents are devastated. “They’re shattered and in shock,” said Asur. “Last Friday, we were together for Shabbat dinner at the apartment they rented. Jordan’s grandfather, Jerry, shared stories about his life and about the death of his son, Jordan’s uncle, who died of cancer at age 31. Jordan was named after his uncle. The Coopers are an exemplary family and true Zionists.”

Cooper’s close friend, Raphael Portgang, who also immigrated to Israel as a lone soldier from New York and served with Cooper in the Nahal Brigade, expressed his grief. “Jordan was a friend who fought by my side in the reserves on the northern border. We were together in the Nahal's 6228th Reconnaissance Battalion. Five days ago, last Friday, I met Jordan at the hospital with our reserve unit when we visited our commander, who lost his leg in an operational activity in Gaza. Jordan was determined to help our commander get a robotic leg from the United States. It was something he really wanted to do for him.”