Israel says Hamas violated ceasefire by refusing to return body of fallen IDF officer Hadar Goldin

Israeli officials on Sunday accused Hamas of a “serious violation” of an agreement after the terror group failed to return the body of IDF officer Lt. Hadar Goldin , nearly 11 and a half years after he was killed and abducted in Gaza.

The criticism came after Hamas claimed Saturday it had “located” Goldin’s remains in a tunnel in Rafah but did not hand them over.

2 View gallery Hadar Goldin

A senior Israeli official said the government viewed the delay “very gravely,” adding that “Israel demands his immediate return.”

The remarks followed footage aired on the Qatari network Al Jazeera showing what Hamas described as a recovery operation. Israeli defense officials said they believe the body retrieved from a Rafah tunnel belongs to Goldin, who was killed in August 2014 during Operation Protective Edge. However, the officials cautioned that conclusive identification has not yet been made, and it is unclear when any transfer will take place.

There have been no further updates from Hamas, and it remains unclear whether the group will honor the deal and return Goldin’s body in exchange for 15 slain terrorists. Some Israeli officials fear Hamas may instead try to use him as leverage to negotiate the return of its operatives trapped in Rafah.

In recent weeks, Hamas has sought to free about 200 of its fighters reportedly stranded in tunnels in the Rafah area. Proposals made by Hamas and by mediators have so far failed.

Hamas's searches in Rafah

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir initially said he would consider releasing the trapped terrorists only in exchange for Goldin’s remains, which were believed to be in the same vicinity. But at a cabinet meeting Thursday, Zamir said there would be “no deal,” vowing the terrorists “will either be eliminated or surrender and be taken for questioning.”

Shortly after Hamas announced Saturday night that Goldin had supposedly been located, Zamir visited the family’s home to brief them on the developments .

“The entire country is waiting for Hadar to be brought home,” the family said in a statement afterward. “This is a mission that must and can be completed for all of us. We salute everyone involved in this national effort and await official confirmation that Hadar has returned to Israel. We ask the public to remain calm.”

The IDF confirmed Zamir’s visit, saying he updated the family on the details known to the military. “The chief of staff reiterated his and the IDF’s commitment to bringing Hadar and all the fallen captives home,” the army said in a statement. “He emphasized the importance of restraint in these sensitive moments until verification is complete.”

2 View gallery Goldin's parents ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Goldin was killed on Aug. 1, 2014, during a humanitarian cease-fire in Rafah. At 8 a.m. that day, a 72-hour truce took effect, but within minutes Hamas fired rockets and mortar shells toward southern Israel.

A Givati Brigade unit led by Maj. Benaya Sarel continued a tunnel-clearing mission when it was ambushed by Hamas terrorists. Goldin, Sarel and Staff Sgt. Liel Gidoni were killed. Goldin’s body was seized and taken into a tunnel.

The IDF immediately launched the “Hannibal procedure,” intended to prevent the abduction of soldiers, firing heavy artillery to disrupt the kidnappers’ escape. Givati troops remained in the area for three days searching unsuccessfully for Goldin.