Israel purchases US-made Humvees using $150 million in military aid

The Defense Ministry purchased hundreds of Humvees for infantry troops in a 500 million shekel deal ($150 million) with American AM General.

The ministry's director general, Amir Baram, confirmed the purchase that was completed by the Defense Ministry's delegation in the United States.

IDF purchases Humvees

IDF Humvees on the border with Gaza

In addition to the vehicles, AM will also provide parts and maintenance. The first dozens of vehicles are due to arrive this year.

The vehicles are able to navigate in combat situations and are used to transport troops, evacuate wounded, capture logistical positions and carry out other operational missions. The purchase was made using U.S. military aid funds.

The Defense Ministry is in the midst of replenishing and renewing equipment after nearly two years of war. Some of the acquisitions are part of the preparation for future conflicts.

The Finance and Defense Ministries agreed on an additional budget of 42 billion shekels to be provided to the Defense Ministry.