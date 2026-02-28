IDF chief says unprecedented campaign ahead, difficult test awaits Israel

The IDF chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, addressed the public Saturday for the first time since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion earlier in the day, calling it a decisive and unprecedented campaign aimed at eliminating what he described as an existential threat from Iran .

“We face a significant, fateful and unprecedented campaign to destroy the capabilities of the Iranian terrorist regime — capabilities that pose a continuing existential threat to the security of the State of Israel,” Zamir said in a televised statement released by the military.

Following a series of air raid sirens in central israel, Zamir confirmed that the IDF, together with the U.S. military, had begun striking strategic targets in Iran.

“The IDF, in coordination with the U.S. military, has begun attacking strategic targets in Iran,” he said. “We are operating at a high level of readiness, both defensively and offensively.”

Zamir said the campaign is intended to secure the country’s future. He referenced a previous operation in June, known as Operation Rising Lion, in which the military said it pushed back Iran’s nuclear project, struck ballistic missile systems and disrupted what he described as a broader Iranian plan, carried out with regional partners, to destroy Israel.

“That operation proved this regime is vulnerable,” Zamir said. “We cracked its internal stability and created, for the first time, historic cooperation with the U.S. military.”

He said that despite previous setbacks, Iran had not abandoned its goals, including advancing its nuclear program, rebuilding and accelerating ballistic missile production and destabilizing the region by arming and funding proxy groups.

“In recent months, under the direction of the political leadership, I led extensive joint operational planning with my counterparts, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the commander of U.S. Central Command,” Zamir said, describing the cooperation as close and unprecedented.

He said Israeli Air Force pilots were currently striking hundreds of targets across Iran in coordination with U.S. strikes, while air defense systems and naval forces were deployed to protect the country’s skies and coastline from missile barrages and other aerial and maritime threats.

Ground forces, he said, were positioned along the borders to prevent and repel any attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory. Home Front Command units, along with police and emergency services, were on high alert to protect civilians.

“There is no hermetic defense,” Zamir cautioned. “We must not underestimate the enemy’s ability to harm us.”

He warned that difficult days lie ahead but expressed confidence in the country’s resilience.

“Our strength is our resilience,” he said. “Time and again, our enemies learn that the Israeli home front cannot be broken.”

Zamir urged the public to follow instructions from Home Front Command, saying adherence to safety guidelines saves lives. He said he had visited troops in recent weeks and observed high levels of readiness among combat forces, intelligence personnel and logistics units operating under secrecy.

“We are focused solely on victory,” he said. “Any enemy that threatens the security of Israel will pay a heavy price. Trust us and rely on the power of the IDF to act with uncompromising force on all fronts.”