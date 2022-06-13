Israel presents new robotic combat vehicle raising questions about AI security

A new medium robotic combat vehicle (MRCV) developed by the Defense Ministry along with the country’s defense industry was unveiled on Monday at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in France.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The MRCV vehicle operates autonomously and is able to detect and destroy incoming threats along with fire control and emission management systems. It can also operate a drone and has a built-in system for transporting and receiving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The vehicle doesn’t transport people, which allows it to be much smaller than a regular tank, but is still able to carry heavy loads.

2 View gallery MRCV vehicle ( Photo: Plasan )

Nir Kahan, the vehicle's head designer said "since the Second World War, the size of military vehicles grew considerably. The new MRCV goes back to the concept of a compact military vehicle, but with several new additions."

Field tests are expected to start next year. The vehicle is expected to save many Israeli lives in case of a conflict with Lebanon as tensions with the northern neighbor have been on the rise over a maritime dispute.

i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev stressed the importance of the new technology in minimizing the loss of human life on the Israeli side in reference to the 2006 Lebanon War with Lebanese terrorist factions in which Israel lost 121 soldiers.

“How many times in 2006 did Israelis receive a message that Israeli soldiers were killed because their tanks were unable to maneuver in those very difficult mountain terrains of southern Lebanon?” he said.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Plasan )

“If this tank is hit and taken out of service, that’s too bad but it's only money, no lives are lost."

Regev, however, expressed doubt that a robot could operate better than an experienced commander on the ground. “Is there anything better than the eyes of people on the ground? I’m not sure,” he said.

Mike Waizman, tech blogger and IT journalist, noted that the Israeli concept of tanks was always aimed at saving lives before saving the technology and the new vehicle was serving this cause.

“We are seeing a new generation of geeks planning and driving tanks with the simulators. It is so much easier to do now somewhere in the distance,” Waizman said. He warned, however, of cyber security risks involved in the operation of fully automated tanks that could be hacked by hostile actors.