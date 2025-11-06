Murdered his wife, claimed divorce: court revokes immigrant’s Israeli citizenship for fraud

An Israeli court has revoked the citizenship of an Ethiopian immigrant after finding he obtained it through false information, concealing a murder conviction in his home country.

The Be’er Sheva Administrative Court ruled that the man, who immigrated to Israel in 2021 under the Law of Return as the grandson of a Jew, lied during his citizenship interview by claiming he was divorced. In fact, he had been convicted of murdering his wife in Ethiopia in 2009 and had served less than half of a 20-year prison sentence before being released in 2018 for good behavior.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

After his citizenship was approved, the man’s wife, her children, and the couple’s joint children also received legal status in Israel. Once authorities discovered his criminal record, the Population and Immigration Authority recommended revoking the family’s citizenship, a recommendation accepted by the interior minister.

Because several years had passed since the citizenship was granted, attorney Shirel Ben Harush from the Southern District Attorney’s Office petitioned the court to formalize the minister’s decision.

In court filings, Ben Harush wrote that the purpose of revoking citizenship obtained under false pretenses is to “safeguard the sovereignty of the state and its laws.” She said the man admitted he had concealed his criminal record to avoid rejection by immigration authorities.