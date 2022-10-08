Fuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea -Russia's RIA

A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia's RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine's media reported an explosion.

Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia's transport network.

"A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.

"The shipping arches are not damaged."

Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.

"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, bringing sanctions and a deterioration in ties with the West.