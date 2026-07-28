After deadly West Bank attacks, Katz orders IDF to prepare takeover of another refugee camp

Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to prepare to take control of another Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank following a series of deadly incidents in the region last week.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to prepare to take control of another Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank following a series of deadly incidents in the region last week.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to prepare to take control of another Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank following a series of deadly incidents in the region last week.

, southwest of Nablus, left two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians dead and prompted a broad Israeli security operation across the northern West Bank.

, southwest of Nablus, left two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians dead and prompted a broad Israeli security operation across the northern West Bank.