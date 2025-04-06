Expanding their footprint, Houthis are building a terror empire in Africa with Iran's help

Recent Arab media reports claimed Iraq is attempting to curb the presence of Houthi terrorists on its soil. The Iran-backed terror group, which controls northwestern Yemen , is said to have operatives training in Iraq and stationed in Baghdad’s political and diplomatic centers.

But while Iraq tries to push back, the Houthis are quietly extending their reach — this time into Africa , in what analysts warn is a dangerous and unexpected expansion.

3 View gallery Houthis in Africa ( Photo: AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman, Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images )

Growing foothold in the Horn of Africa

In recent years, the Houthis have established a growing presence in the Horn of Africa — a strategically vital region that includes Djibouti, Somalia (alongside Somaliland and Puntland), Eritrea and Ethiopia.

This presence not only brings them closer to Israel geographically but also strengthens their grip on key maritime chokepoints. The Horn lies across from Yemen on the opposite side of the Gulf of Aden and stretches along the Red Sea coast, offering crucial leverage over shipping routes and potential avenues for aiding Hamas in Gaza.

One of the most concerning developments is the Houthis’ cooperation with extremist groups in Somalia, including the Sunni jihadist group al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate and even elements of ISIS . According to UN Security Council reports, al-Shabaab officials have held meetings with Houthi representatives in Somalia, requesting weapons and training.

In return, al-Shabaab pledged to step up pirate operations off the Somali coast and the Gulf of Aden, attack commercial vessels and disrupt freedom of navigation. The group also promised to collect ransom payments from captured ships.

3 View gallery Somali terrorists ( Photo: AP )

Reports said the Houthis provided al-Shabaab with training and weaponry, including drones and explosives, smuggled in through southern Somali ports. Analysts describe the relationship as opportunistic rather than ideological — but part of a broader pattern of Houthi activity well beyond Yemen’s borders.

Recruitment, indoctrination and smuggling

In February, Yemen’s internationally recognized government released testimony from Ali Ahmed Yaidi an Eritrean citizen from the Afar tribe — whose members live across several countries in the Horn of Africa.

Yaidi claimed the Houthis have established terror cells monitoring the Red Sea and are recruiting in Djibouti and Ethiopia, both highly vulnerable to Islamic extremism due to their porous borders with Somalia.

According to Yaidi, a Houthi operative named Mohammed Ali Musa approached him in Djibouti and arranged for him and nine others to sail to Yemen’s Hodeidah. There, they were met by three men, including another Afar tribesman, tasked with coordinating the Houthis’ expansion in the region.

The group was first kept in a house in Hodeidah, then relocated to another compound by the sea for two months of religious indoctrination focused on fighting Yemen’s legitimate government.

3 View gallery ( Photo: via X )

Afterward, they were moved to a secret house in Sanaa, where they were locked in and allowed out only for meals and training. The Houthis attempted to impose their beliefs on the group and disconnect them from their Sunni roots. When resistance emerged, the Houthis proposed a long-term solution: sending Afar children to Yemen for ideological “reprogramming.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iN

Yaidi was eventually sent back to Djibouti, where he was instructed to recruit others for training. He says he was offered $500 for each person he sent and promised that Iran would provide financial and military support to help the Afar tribe break free from Djibouti, Ethiopia and Eritrea — similar to Tehran’s backing of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Among the promises was transforming the tribe into an influential force in the Red Sea.

Iran’s African proxy?

Danny Citrinowicz, a fellow at the INSS Iran Program and former head of the Iran desk in Israel’s military intelligence research division, says the Houthis are now Iran’s African proxy. He believes the group’s goal is to build an operational base in Africa and recruit local actors.

“The strategic focus is the Horn of Africa,” Citrinowicz said, “but the Houthis have also threatened Israel from the Cape of Good Hope (southern Africa) and shown interest in North Africa. Their connection to Africa is far more organic than Iran’s, so they’re the tip of the spear.”

When asked whether this expansion is a Houthi or Iranian initiative, Citrinowicz explained: “The Houthis are the most independent proxy Iran has. There’s coordination and weapons transfers but Iran has limited influence over their decision-making. Striking Iran in hopes of halting the Houthis won’t work — these are Houthi-led operations that just happen to serve broader Iranian interests.”

He warns that the Houthi threat isn’t limited to the Bab al-Mandab Strait or missile attacks on Israel. “It’s a broader threat to both Israeli and Western interests. The Houthi issue must be viewed through an African lens as well.”

He points to Somalia’s al-Shabaab as an example. “This group is fighting a government backed by the U.S. and UAE. With Houthi support, it poses a much more serious threat — from piracy to direct attacks on shipping. If al-Shabaab manages to seize control of Somali territory, it will be a major gain for the Houthis. Ideological differences don’t matter when strategic interests align.”

Sudan and Eritrea: part of the same arc

The pattern continues in Sudan, where Iran maintains a strong foothold and backs military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. According to Citrinowicz, the Houthis are likely operating there too, as well as in Eritrea.

When asked if the Houthis are taking Hezbollah’s place as Iran’s regional enforcer, Citrinowicz said: “They’ve learned a lot from Hezbollah’s model of proxy warfare. There are clear similarities in how they operate and think. Looking at this through the lens of what I’d call ‘Axis of Resistance 2.0’, Africa is now part of the story — and the Houthis are a key force in building up Iranian-aligned capabilities across the continent.”

“What we’re seeing in Yemen today,” he added, “could easily happen elsewhere in Africa. The Iranian threat isn’t confined to the Middle East.”

U.S. strikes in Yemen

African chaos: a fertile ground for terror

Abdullah Mohsen Al-Shadli, a journalist based in southern Yemen, said the Houthis are looking for new ways to expand their influence, especially as their direct attacks on shipping routes decline. “What better way than forming ties with extremist groups in Somalia, where the chaos closely mirrors Yemen’s situation,” he told Ynet.

In early February, Puntland security forces in Somalia intercepted a boat reportedly carrying military equipment from Yemen. All those on board were Somali citizens. “We’ve already noticed African fighters serving alongside the Houthis,” al-Shadli added.

As moderate voices gain ground in parts of the Middle East, the global battle against terrorism appears to be shifting toward Africa — where poverty and instability continue to nurture violent Islamist terror groups.