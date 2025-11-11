'We’re Bedouins, and we must fight alongside our Jewish brothers — in the end, we’re one people'

When Private A. was a child, his brother was wounded in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge . That moment, he said, changed everything. “At first, I was terrified he would die,” he recalled. “But when I saw how he almost gave his life for the country, I felt I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

Private A., 18, is one of three Bedouin soldiers from the IDF’s Desert Reconnaissance Unit (part of the Givati Brigade) who recently completed the army’s squad commanders’ course. All three followed in the path of their families — generations of Bedouin soldiers who have fought and served alongside Jewish Israelis.

For Private G., 19, from the al-Heib family in the Galilee, the tradition goes back to Israel’s earliest days. His great-great-grandfather was the first Bedouin Arab to enlist in the Palmach, the pre-state Jewish strike force, after meeting Yigal Allon in 1948. “That’s where it all started,” G. said proudly. “Then came Golani and the Paratroopers. My grandfather served in the Shaldag commando unit, my uncle in Duvdevan, and I’m continuing the family’s path.”

Their story is chronicled in the book Plei Heib, which tells the story of the al-Heib clan’s “blood brotherhood” with the Jewish community during Israel’s War of Independence. “Many were killed in the fighting,” G. said. “The whole al-Heib family served — and we’ve been there ever since. Many of us join elite units.”

G. is aware that not all Arab citizens of Israel choose to enlist. “Those who don’t serve — it’s not good,” he said. “We’re Bedouins, and we must enlist, contribute, and confront every terrorist who comes our way. We must fight together with our Jewish brothers. In the end, we’re one people.”

'On October 7, the whole family was in uniform'

Private A.’s fellow soldier, Private O., 18, joined the unit after his four brothers — and in honor of his late father, who served in the Israel Police. “All my brothers were called up on October 7,” he said. “One of my best friends from my pre-military program, Yusuf al-Heib, was killed by a drone strike at the Golani training base. It was a huge shock.”

All three young men, from northern Israel, share similar stories — and one goal: to lead, command, and inspire others to follow. With the army’s need for combat soldiers higher than ever, they hope their example will encourage more young Bedouins from both the north and south to enlist.

“The hardest part is learning to lead others,” said A. “You’re given responsibility for people’s lives — there’s nothing tougher than that. My parents worried when I enlisted, but they didn’t try to stop me. The country needs us. On October 7, I woke up and saw my whole family in uniform, heading out to fight. That gave me strength.”

The three became close friends during the course at the IDF’s Infantry Training School. “We all supported each other,” A. said. “Everyone helps everyone else, even when it’s hard.”

They recently completed their seventh operational rotation, as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, and this week proudly graduated as commanders.

“I came here to continue what my brothers and my father started,” said O. “I’m so proud to finish the course and become a commander. My brothers fought on October 7 and saw terrible things. It was truly a war for our home. There was no difference between Muslims and Jews — everyone was attacked.”