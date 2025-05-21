No half measures: Moshe Or demands full hostage deal

Moshe Or, brother of hostage Avinatan Or, tells ILTV that Israel must go all in to bring every hostage home 

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Hostage
Hostage families
Hostage deal
The most important thing is to bring all of the hostages home, according to Moshe Or, the brother of Avinatan Or.
Speaking to ILTV at the Jerusalem Conference in New York, Or said that Israel must decide on a strategy and follow through completely.
“If you decide to use force, then go all the way and bring them [the hostages] all home together,” Or said. “If we want to sign a deal, then sign a deal for everyone—not for half or some of them.”
Or emphasized that the American people and the White House can play a significant role in securing the hostages’ release, and he thanked those who have already taken action.
“You all are working, helping a lot,” he said. “We need to keep pushing.”
Watch the full interview:
avinatan
(ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""