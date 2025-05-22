Second 6.0-magnitude tremor in Crete in week, felt in Israel

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete on Thursday morning, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
Residents in several Israeli cities reported feeling the tremor, including Jerusalem, Holon, Acre, Be’er Sheva, Rosh HaAyin, Kfar Saba, Ness Ziona, Ramat Gan, Rehovot and Haifa.
GFZ reported the earthquake occurred at a depth of 77 kilometers (48 miles) below the surface.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
A similar earthquake struck Crete last week during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday and was also felt across Israel. Residents reported shaking in Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ramat Gan, Rishon LeZion, Kiryat Yam, Rehovot, Herzliya, Givatayim, Kiryat Ono, Petah Tikva, Holon, Beit Shemesh, Kfar Saba, Ramat Hasharon, Ma’ale Adumim, Ra’anana, Modi’in, Ashkelon and even Eilat.