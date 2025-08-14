‘Keep Qatar deeply involved’: Mossad plane landing in Doha could hint revived Gaza talks

A private jet previously linked to the Mossad spy agency landed in Doha on Thursday, fueling speculation that Mossad Director David Barnea arrived in the Qatari capital for the first time since negotiations faltered last month.
The visit coincides with ongoing talks in Cairo between Hamas leaders and Egyptian officials, marking a revival of Barnea’s engagement with Qatar. The move follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to re-engage the spy chief, leveraging his unique ties in Doha.
U.S. officials also support Qatar’s continued role, and a breakthrough in Cairo could shift key discussions to Doha. Egyptian sources told Al Qahera News that talks with a Hamas delegation have entered their third day.
“Egypt is intensifying contacts with all parties to overcome disputes and secure a ceasefire to end the war,” they said. The discussions, which began after Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo two days ago to review a new proposal, focus on a comprehensive deal.
Israel remains outside direct negotiations, amid the Cabinet’s decision to take over Gaza City, with Netanyahu hinting that partial deals are off the table. Hamas politburo member Taher al-Nunu told Saudi channel Al Sharq on Wednesday that the delegation, led by al-Hayya, met Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, who is coordinating with Israeli officials.
“The Hamas delegation discussed ways to advance ceasefire talks in Gaza with the intelligence chief," an Egyptian source told the outlet. "Hamas expressed a desire to quickly return to a ceasefire, negotiations and calm, thanking Egypt for its efforts.”
Meanwhile, Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported that Egypt received Hamas’ demands, including a commitment to protect hostages’ lives and withdraw fighters in exchange for an Israeli pullback to agreed-upon points, while seeking to halt Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City.
Hamas also requested a written agreement with international guarantees against renewed fighting, though the report’s reliability remains unconfirmed. Despite Arab reports suggesting progress, Israel has not received an official proposal and no developments are acknowledged from its perspective.
Analysts expect mediators to refine a proposal post-meeting and approach relevant teams. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich opposes any partial deal, contrasting with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer’s view that a pause could preclude resuming combat.
At a press conference earlier this week, Netanyahu justified relinquishing partial hostage-release deals, promising “sophisticated methods to surprise Hamas.” He revealed orders to the IDF to accelerate the Gaza City takeover timeline, aiming to “move faster and earlier” to conclude the war.